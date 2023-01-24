Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.24

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 733235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YRI. Cormark increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.05.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

