XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. XYO has a total market cap of $86.02 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00052564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00223089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0063048 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,117,948.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.