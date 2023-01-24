XXEC Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 8.4% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.18. 365,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $423.99. The company has a market capitalization of $363.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

