XXEC Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

XXEC Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 5.3% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $208.40. 74,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,697. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $252.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

