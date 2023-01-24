XXEC Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.6% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.14. 34,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,828. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.