Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 1,732.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,888 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,394,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 561,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,435,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $38.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.