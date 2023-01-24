XML Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

