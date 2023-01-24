XML Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,586,000 after purchasing an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 66,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 1,678,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,013. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.