XML Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,586,000 after purchasing an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 66,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 1,678,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,013. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.