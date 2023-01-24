XML Financial LLC Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 534,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

