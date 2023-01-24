XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 21,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

