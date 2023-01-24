XML Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSE BTT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 23,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

