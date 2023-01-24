XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,612 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. 153,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

