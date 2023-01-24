XML Financial LLC Acquires 170,407 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,407 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 761,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,473,000 after buying an additional 113,647 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. 4,174,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,972,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.