Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.72. 158,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 348,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.