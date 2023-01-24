Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Volume Hits $33,325.94

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $89.19 million and $33,325.94 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,831,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,733,992,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,757,801 with 1,740,361,851 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05128041 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60,941.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars.

