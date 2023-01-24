Wrapped BNB Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $306.12 or 0.01336009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $101.83 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00404105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.70 or 0.28365205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00587723 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,778,365 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.