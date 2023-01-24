Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148.40 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and $148.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $22,922.77 or 0.99803942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00409027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,590.70 or 0.28710697 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00590227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 179,548 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

