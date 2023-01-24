World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Acceptance Trading Down 2.1 %

World Acceptance stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. World Acceptance has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $228.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several equities analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Stephens cut their price objective on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

