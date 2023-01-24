Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.18), with a volume of 17899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £297.97 million and a PE ratio of 889.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.88.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

