Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VBR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.