Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,684 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after buying an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,194,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,827. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.