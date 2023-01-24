WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0920 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $704,556.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00391934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004375 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017772 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,608,750 coins and its circulating supply is 763,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

