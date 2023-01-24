Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 118,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $5,772,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

