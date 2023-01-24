West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $257.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.