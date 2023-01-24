West Family Investments Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.