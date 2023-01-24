Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down to $45.03

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $38.10. Wells Fargo & Company shares last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 620,132 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

