Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,844. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

