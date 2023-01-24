Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eldorado Gold (ELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE: ELD) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2023 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

1/17/2023 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

1/16/2023 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating.

1/13/2023 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.40. 229,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

