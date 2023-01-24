WazirX Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. WazirX has a total market cap of $72.27 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

