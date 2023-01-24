WAXE (WAXE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $71.58 or 0.00312319 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $959,802.58 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

