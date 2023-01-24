WAX Price Reaches $0.0712 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $166.48 million and approximately $137.84 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,242,859 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,338,022,502.1485357 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07509956 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $62,199,951.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

