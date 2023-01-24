Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

