Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. 1,578,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,686. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $385.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.