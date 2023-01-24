Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $199.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VMC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

