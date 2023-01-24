Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00018325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $115.04 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00052007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00222917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.92375535 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $20,724,447.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.