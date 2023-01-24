Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.43. 401,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.