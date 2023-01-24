Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

