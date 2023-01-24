Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $82.46 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 128,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

