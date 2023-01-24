Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $29.13 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.52. 3,390,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

