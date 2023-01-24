Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,166 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,866. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

