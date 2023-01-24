Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 386,343 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 8,079.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,343 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 10.57% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.73. 3,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

