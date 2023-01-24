Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Trading Down 0.2%

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 86,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 258,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Volt Information Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Volt Information Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

