Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.27. 135,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 100,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
