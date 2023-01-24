Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.27. 135,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 100,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

