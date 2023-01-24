Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.21. 119,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $223.66 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

