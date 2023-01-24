Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $172,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

