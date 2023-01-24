Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $36.73 or 0.00159692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $78.97 million and $10,309.87 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

