Veritaseum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,136.11 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $35.77 or 0.00155143 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $76.89 million and $22,136.11 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

