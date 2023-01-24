Venus BUSD Price Up 0.1% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.82 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181915 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,890,455.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

