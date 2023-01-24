Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

VTYX opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

