Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $31.13 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Chemours worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 535,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

